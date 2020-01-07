Jwala Gutta’s STYLE GAME is on point

MUMBAI: Jwala Gutta knows how to ace her looks with elan!

The pretty lady, who is an Indian professional badminton player, is a fashionable celebrity player. Upon browsing through her Instagram handle, you will get to see her different looks. She is quite an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her professional as well as personal life.

The sports star has yet again shared a stylish look of hers. In the picture, she can be seen donning lovely attire. She kept her hair open and sported a pair of stylish shades. She looked simple and yet fashionable in the frame.

Check out her post right here and share your thoughts on her fashion game.

On the work front, Jwala recently launched her sports academy called Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence. Speaking about her relationship status, she is reportedly dating actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, who works in Tamil film industry.