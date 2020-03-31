Jwala Gutta shares cozy pictures with BF Vishnu Vishal; says ‘Missing my main’

MUMBAI: Owing to COVID-19, citizens have been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. It seems Jwala Gutta is missing her boyfriend Vishnu Vishal during the lockdown period.

The pretty lady, who is an Indian professional badminton player, is quite active on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a few cozy pictures with her beau Vishnu, who is an actor.

Jwala shared two pictures with him. She captioned her post as, “Missing my main.” Responding to it, Vishnu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kaadan, wrote, “things wil b alryt soon..” He also added a love emoticon.

Check out Jwala’s post here:

For the uninitiated, there were rumours about the two being in a relationship after they shared pictures of themselves on social media. However, in an earlier interview to Times of India, Vishnu had said, "We've known each other for a year or so now. We've made lots of common friends. So, we often spend time together with friends. We like each other as individuals and anything beyond that, at this point of time, is too early for comment. Yes, there's a liking for each other, but for both of us, it's (relationship) just taking a back seat because we have lots of work professionally." They made their relationship public by sharing their intimate pictures on social media.