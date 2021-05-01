Kaatelal & Sons fame Ashok Lokhande and Maddam Sir fame Sonali Naik share their views on Maharashtra Day

MUMBAI: Today being 1st of May which is declared as Maharashtra Day which is also commonly known as Maharashtra Din. This day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State on 1 May 1960.

It is celebrated to commemorate the creation of a Marathi speaking state of Maharashtra.

Well, our TV stars never fail to express their views on such special occasions.

Two of the popular faces of the television industry talk about Maharashtra days.

They are none other than Sonali Naik and Ashok Lokhande.

Ashok Lokhande who plays Dharampal Kaatelal in Sony Sab’s Kaatelal & Sons, says, ''Maharashtra is widely known for its rich culture. I consider myself lucky and blessed enough to have been born and brought up in such a conventional and long-established state. I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to imbibe its values through the work that we do and, more importantly, to be a part of its rich history and culture.”

Sonali Naik who plays Pushpa Singh in Maddam Sir, says, ''I have a sense of respect and honour for this day being a Maharashtrian. This year, I would like to urge all my fans to stay safe, take care and spend time at home. This Maharashtra Day, let us act responsibly for everyone’s safety and fight this together. Maharashtra Day is celebrated commemorating the formation of the state of Maharashtra and is a momentous day for all the Maharashtrians as well people residing in different parts of Maharashtra.”

