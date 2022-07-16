Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Finally! Anubhav says a GOODBYE to the show; check out the video to KNOW MORE

MUMBAI : The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The upcoming episode of the show is gearing up for high-voltage drama and twists.

The show stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in lead roles. The show is produced under the banner of Magic Moments Motion Pictures and Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment.

A few days back we had reported about how Anubhav’s character is going to die in the serial and would be saying goodbye to the show.

We came across a BTS video where one can see how the cast and crew are shooting for the death scene of Anubhav.

In the video, one can see how the stretcher is ready and the cast is ready to shoot for the particular scene.

The fans are disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to see Anubhav and Gungun’s love story.

Well, there have been rumours doing the rounds that the show might be going off air and that's the reason why Anubhav’s track might have come to an end.

The audience liked the chemistry between Anubhav and Gungun and the pair would be missed by the fans.

When the show is going off air isn’t been known as the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

