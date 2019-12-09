Kahaan Hum Kahaan : Nishi reprimands Sonakshi

MUMBAI: Today’s episode starts with Sonakshi saying to Rohit to tell her the name of the person who has leaked the news of Pooja in the paper. Furious Rohit ask Sonakshi to shut up and yells at her. Sonakhsi stands stunned. Some time back, Nishi comes and stops Sonakshi. She asks Sonakshi to be away from Pooja. She says how are you Pooja, I m back, I missed you so much, what’s wrong with you, who does such a thing, promise me, you will never do this. Pooja says I will surely try Mrs. Nishi Sippy. Everyone gets shocked. Suman sees Pari… Nishi says I just came and you are joking with me. Pooja says you all joked with me since childhood, Nishi ji… Nishi asks will you talk to me like this. Pooja asks really, who is my family here, I was always taught to be strong and brave, did you had courage to tell me the truth, you had been cheating me, my own family, I didn’t feel so much hurt, just Sonakshi dared to tell me the truth, I can never hate Sonakshi, I m grateful that she told me the truth. Nishi and Yash cry. Pooja holds Sonakshi’s hand and says don’t leave me alone, don’t cheat me like them, ask them to go out. Nishi says we didn’t wish to hurt you. Rohit says stay calm, we are going. He says Nishi Bua, its imp that she doesn’t get hyper. Rohit signs Sonakshi. Nishi says we lost her, did you see how she spoke to us, we asked us to leave. Yash consoles her. Rohit says we have to be careful, Sona is with her, I m here, go home, we will get Pooja home. Yash takes Nishi. Suman angrily sees Pari. Sonakshi asks where is Rohit. Tulsi says he is completing formalities, then you can take Pooja home. Nishi says 21years, we got Pooja home when she was a baby, we gave her love, Sonakshi became imp for her. Veena says no, poor Sonakshi…. Nishi says no way, I knew, that girl is trouble, what happened to you, why did you get Rohit married to her, Suman is an opportunist, they don’t care for relations, they just see their profit. Veena says enough. Nishi says Sonakshi finished a happy family, Yash we shouldn’t be here, we should go and get Pooja back, I don’t want her to be with a classless low grade tv actress. Rohit comes and says that classless low grade tv actress is my wife, she is bahu of this house, you forgot that she had risked her image and protected Pooja, don’t forget. Rohit says I remember, but she has some benefit, she is your wife now, why didn’t you explain her, that we don’t do anything to come in headlines. He says I know you are upset, we all are affected. She says I didn’t expect this from you. He says trust me, Sonakshi didn’t leak this news. She says then tell me, who did this, we all knew this, and this news didn’t go out, its clear that Sonakshi did this. Rohit says I don’t have name, I can’t say it. Sonakshi gets Pooja home. Rohit says believe me, Sonakshi didn’t leak this news Nishi accuses Sonakshi for destroying the family happiness. Rohit over hears Nishi’s talk and defends Sonakshi in front of her. The duo does the verbal argument and Nishi accuses Rohit for being blind in the love. Rohit says to his family if they believe him than they should believe that Sonakshi hasn’t leaked Pooja’s news in the paper. Pooja and Sonakshi come and Pooja says she won’t stay in her room. Here, Pulkit threatens Pari and ask him dare not to go to Sippy mansion without Suman or him. Pari cries. Other side, Sonakshi insists Rohit to tell her the name of the culprit who has leaked Pooja’s news in paper. Rohit get irked and yells at Sonakshi. He goes to the hospital and spends the night there. Sonakshi prepares breakfast for Pooja. Nishi taunts Sonakshi and accuses her for spreading the Pooja’s news for publicity. Sonakshi gives befitting reply to Nishi and shuts her mouth. (Episode Ends)