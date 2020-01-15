Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 14 January 2020 Written Update: Sonakshi receives a secret parcel

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television serials. It features Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles. The gripping narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the show. The episode sees how Sonakshi receives a parcel and reads the note. She reads that Pooja is Naren’s illegitimate daughter… She tears the note and worries.

Sonakshi thinks this man can do anything, he knew he isn’t in the room, he could have told her directly, what does he want from me, this matter can’t come out, I have to meet him. She goes to meet him. Sumit is in another car. She says thank God Sumit is here. He says what’s this new problem, she isn’t telling anything, she is my friend and I have to support her. The man looks on. Sumit says why did she get down the car.

Sonakshi gets Veena’s call. Veena asks where are you, you and Ajit organized the press conference, you aren’t here. Sonakshi says I m stuck in some work. Veena asks her to just come. Sonakshi calls Sumit and waves to him. The man sees Sumit. She says I don’t think that man will come, Veena called, I m leaving, you also go. Sumit says fine, take care of yourself. He goes. She also leaves. The man calls someone and says she tried to double cross me, fine, I will do that. Sonakshi comes. Reporter asks will Rohit do the surgery successfully. Sonakshi asks her to wait for Rohit, he will come and answer. Rohit comes out of OT. Reporter asks him how is the patient, is the surgery successful. Rohit asks Sonakshi did you call them. She says yes. He asks them to take Sonakshi’s pic, the surgery would have been not possible without her. He smiles and says honestly, I was in tension, but she believes me a lot, that’s why I m successful.

Sonakshi asks is the surgery successful. He says absolutely. She hugs him. He gives the interview. She sees the man going to Veena. Reporter asks did you read about complicated surgery. Sonakshi says no, I don’t know about this field, sorry, I will just come. She asks Pooja where is Veena. Pooja says she was just here. She goes to find Veena. Veena says I went to loo, why are you worried. Sonakshi says nothing. Ajit comes and asks them to come. The man pulls Sonakshi inside the record room. She asks him to open the door. He says look at your state when I didn’t tell the truth to Veena, what will happen when I tell her. He laughs.

She says it’s my husband’s hospital, if I shout, then you will be gone. He asks her to shout, media is also there, the headlines will be out, Pooja’s real dad exposed, her uncle is her dad, I have come with the proof, I have DNA test report of Pooja and Naren. She asks him to stop nonsense, what does he want. He says I want money, one crore. She gets shocked. He says give it to me tomorrow, don’t tell police or Rohit, don’t get co star Sumit along. She nods. He says I will tell you where to get the money. She asks how do you know this truth. He goes. She says who is this man. She goes to Rohit. He asks where did you go, I thought you left for home.

She asks how can I go without you. He hugs her. She says mum was tensed for you. He says I can do anything for her smile, I love her so much. He asks is she jealous. She says stop it, I know she is your first priority, she should be more imp than me. He says I love you. She says I love you too, we shall go home. He says I need to stay here all night with the patient. He asks for a reward. She kisses on his cheek. He says something is bothering you. She says nothing, Pooja would be waiting, Nishi and YK are with Soluchana. He thanks her for taking care of Pooja. He says I know my superwoman will manage everything. She says I will, don’t worry.

Suman says Sonakshi didn’t resign. She answers reporter. She says Sonakshi isn’t leaving the show. She gets a message and says one crore, how can this happen. She goes and calls the manager. She asks what, Sonakshi broke the one crore FD, why did she need it, I asked Pari to be with Rohan so that she gets news for me, what’s happening. Rohan and Pari are together in the bed. Pari gets Suman’s call. Rohan says tell her that you were with me in a meeting.

Sonakshi comes home. Suman calls her and asks what was the need to get one crore. Sonakshi sees Rohit sleeping. She asks Suman to trust her. Suman asks are you in trouble or donating the money. Sonakshi says I will tell you everything, don’t share details with anyone. Suman says what happened to her. Sonakshi says I didn’t know anything before. She goes to keep the bag. Some files fall down. Rohit asks what are you finding. She says I forgot some shooting items at home. She picks the papers. She sees newspaper picture. She sees the same man in the pic. She says this man is standing with the family, it means they know him, who is he. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?