Kahaan Hum Kahaan TUM actress has STOLEN all the LIMELIGHT and it is NOT Dipika Kakkar!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the very popular shows at the moment.

The story of the show revolves around two totally opposite individuals coming together to give love another chance. Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover as Sonakshi and Rohit have received a lot of appreciation.

The show is one of a kind also because it gives a lot of importance to other characters and the parallel tracks too along with the leads.

The current track of major revelation on Pooja Sippy being adopted is liked by many.

Actress Kashish Rai who plays the role of Pooja Sippy is receivving a lot of love and appreciation for her role and her acting skills. Pooja's emotional breakdown when she learns about the truth has left audience in tears.

Kashish's impeccable acting has made the audience sympathize with Pooja and her feelings.

Kashish shared some feedback from her family, friends and fans on her Instagram account.

Have a look at the comments:

Here's wishing her all the luck for the upcoming episodes!