Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Ajit shows Sonakshi’s leaked news to Rohit

MUMBAI: The episode sees as Sonakshi speaks about Mhatre blackmailing her, Rohit enters the interrogation room. The Hawaldar hands over the ministers letter to the ACP and he allows Rohit to talk to Sonakshi for 5 minutes. Rohit repeatedly asks her why she was being blackmailed but she refuses to reveal anything. She tries to change the topic but he asks her to trust him and tell him the truth. Finally, his 5 minutes get over but Sonakshi didn’t tell him anything but he is determined to find out. The police then continues to record Sonakshi’s statements.



Pari makes an excuse and calls Rohan outside by gestures so that they can talk alone. Rohan calms Pari down as she panics over the situation. He holds her hand and asks her to see the positive aspect that all of this led to them spending time alone under the stars at midnight. She demands him to get her some tea. Meanwhile, Rohit offers Suman tea but she refuses it and asks him to go home as they d on’t need his support. Rohit tells her that even though Sonakshi is his fake girlfriend she is very important to him and he is going to be there for her no matter so she must get used to him being around. He offers her tea again as her surgeon so that her health doesn’t deteriorate. Later, Rohan offers Pari to be the brand ambassador of Sippy Enterprises. She happily agrees then hugs him and gives him a kiss on the cheek.



After a while, Sonakshi comes out of the interrogation and the ACP tells her that she might have to come back if needs be. Later, Rohit asks Sonakshi to come with him and asks the rest of the family to leave in other cars. As Sonakshi drives, he asks her about what she’s hiding. She tries to divert the conversation but Rohit pulls the hand breaks and expresses his intense concern to Sonakshi. She calms him down and assures him that she will keep herself safe. Next morning, Sumit gets the news about Sonakshi being called by the police by Netra’s driver Mohsin. He leaks the news and it spreads like wildfire on social media tarnishing Sonakshi’s image. Meanwhile, Suman talks to Sonakshi about the growing differences between them and if she has feelings for Rohit. Sonakshi assures her and tells her that nothing of that sort is happening. Later, Ajit shows Sonakshi’s leaked news to Rohit and Netra gets a call from the channel about it too. Rohit gets concerned about Sonakshi finding this out.