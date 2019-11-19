Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Everyone gets shocked after knowing Sonakshi’s ordeal

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Pooja reluctantly places Raima’s hand in Rohit’s and gets nervous. As the priest proceeds with the rituals, Pooja gets increasingly anxious. Soon, Rohit and Raima take four circumambulations as per the Sindhi tradition. Raima stumbles but Rohit prevents her from falling. Later, the priest asks Suman to call the bride’s father for the Kanyadaan. Veena and Rohit tell the priest that Suman is everything for the bride as she has taken care of her alone. Suman performs the kanyadaan. Pooja runs away crying as she couldn’t bear to see Raima getting married to Rohit. YK notices Pooja’s discomfort and goes after her. She confides into him when he asks her and tells him that the bride is Raima and not Sonakshi. She explains to him whatever happened. Before YK and Pooja could reach there to stop the marriage, the priest declares that the rituals have been completed and he announces them to be husband and wife. The priest asks Rohit to apply vermilion on the brides forehead and put the mangalsutra around her neck.



But as Pari lifts the veil, Rohit and everyone else there get shocked. Everyone sees a bruised and bleeding Sonakshi almost on the verge of collapse. YK and Pooja get shocked to see her too as they expected Raima to be under the veil. Rohit holds her and she starts to get unconscious. Everyone rushes to her with concern. Rohit picks Sonakshi up to take her somewhere to lie down. The media surrounds them and the situation gets chaotic. Rohit puts Sonakshi down and sees the chaos around him. He yells at everyone to shut up. He asks the press to leave as the situation is out of control. He promises them to give out an official statement about what happened once Sonakshi gets better. Veena requests the eunuchs to leave as well. Rohit makes Sonakshi drink some water and she regains consciousness. She requests to not send the eunuchs away. She holds Rohit and sobs in fear. Rohit asks someone to ask Mahesh to get the first aid kit. As Sonakshi hears Mahesh’s name, she panics and asks Rohit to not call Mahesh. Rohit comforts Sonakshi and holds her until she feels safe. When he asks her who did this to her, she tells them that it was Mahesh.



She tells Rohit that Mahesh was following her. Rohit remembers that he had suspected Mahesh but YK changed his mind. He gets agitated and lashes out on YK. He gets filled with rage and gets aggressive. Sonakshi holds him and asks him to calm down as she needs him. Rohit hugs her and calms down. He apologises to her but Sonakshi tells him that it’s all her fault. She tells everyone that she went for a shoot with him even when Suman had forbidden her from going. She apologises to everyone. She tells them what happened from the moment she left the set. She explains how Mahesh wanted to marry her forcefully. When they both fell from above, she managed to unlock her handcuffs and hit Mahesh to get away. But he caught up with her and followed her. She went on the streets asking for help, but her fans surrounded her. She took someone’s phone to call Suman but Mahesh arrived there and snatched the phone from her hands. He asked her fans to get away from her as there’s a shoot happening. Everyone gets shocked when they hear Sonakshi narrate the atrocities of Mahesh.