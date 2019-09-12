News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Finally! Rohit and Sonakshi to get married

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: The problems are finally coming to an end in Sonakshi and Rohit's life in TV serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum of Star Plus.

Rohit has solved Mahatre's wife's murder mystery and proved Sonakshi's innocence.

Sonakshi gets her role of Parvati back.

Soon, the couple plans a grand Ganesh Visarjan.

However, Suman was still upset with the Sippys as Sonakshi was blamed for the murder only because she was trying to save them from humiliation.

Suman will now accept the Sippys happily after Rohit saved Sonakshi and protected her from the goons.

The Sippys go to Rastogi house with the band-baja in typical Marathi style.

Rohit, Sonakshi, and their families will deck up in Maharashtrian style.

The two also decide to confess their love for each other on this day,

Veena and the Sippys also decide to propose Rohit and Sonakshi's marriage alliance.

Tags > get married, Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta...

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Aalesha
Aalesha
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra

past seven days