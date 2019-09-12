Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Finally! Rohit and Sonakshi to get married

MUMBAI: The problems are finally coming to an end in Sonakshi and Rohit's life in TV serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum of Star Plus.



Rohit has solved Mahatre's wife's murder mystery and proved Sonakshi's innocence.



Sonakshi gets her role of Parvati back.



Soon, the couple plans a grand Ganesh Visarjan.



However, Suman was still upset with the Sippys as Sonakshi was blamed for the murder only because she was trying to save them from humiliation.



Suman will now accept the Sippys happily after Rohit saved Sonakshi and protected her from the goons.



The Sippys go to Rastogi house with the band-baja in typical Marathi style.



Rohit, Sonakshi, and their families will deck up in Maharashtrian style.



The two also decide to confess their love for each other on this day,



Veena and the Sippys also decide to propose Rohit and Sonakshi's marriage alliance.