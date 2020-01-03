Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Karan V Grover’s Aashiqui 3 moment but not with Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, gave us a brand new jodi of the small screen with Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover. The duo's pair is working wonders for the show and their chemistry is the major highlight which gives us one more reason to binge on the serial.

We have seen Karan and Dipika sharing some BTS moments from the sets of the show which are simply fun to watch. We all know that the star cast has a great time shooting and lots of fun happens between the shots.

And now, this time, Dhwani Shah, who plays the role of Tanya Sippy, shared many fun moments from the sets which are simply a treat to watch.

In one of the boomerang videos, Dhwani, Waseem Mushtaq, who plays Yash Kapoor, and Karan had an Aashiqui 3 moment.

Take a look at the video:

It seems the star cast had a fun day at the shoot and these pictures are a proof.

Check out other posts here:

Well, we wonder what Dipika AKA Sonakshi will have to say about her on-screen husband Karan's romance with Dhwani and Waseem.

What do you think about Karan's Aashiqui moment? Tell us in the comment section below.