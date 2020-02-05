Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Nishi gets exposed in front of Rohit

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going through a lot of drama with Naren's suicide and Sonakshi being blamed for everything. This has caused a severe rift between Rohit and Sonakshi.

While Sonakshi has already found out about Nishi's truth and confronted her but she has to prove her innocence in front of the Sippy family. Everyone in the family is against Sonakshi and blames her for the same.

And now, in the latest video doing the rounds of the social media, we see how the same video being played where we can see Naren being pushed from the balcony. This is the same one which Sonakshi was shown by the investigation officer.

Nishi is all set to get exposed by none other than Rohit. Yes, you heard it right! Rohit has found about everything and how she imposed false allegations on Sonakshi.

While Nishi is left shocked to hell after getting exposed, it will be interesting to see how Rohit will expose her in front of everyone.

Will Sonakshi forgive Rohit for not trusting her? Will Rohit and Sonakshi reunite? Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? Tell us in the comments.