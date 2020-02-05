News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Nishi gets exposed in front of Rohit

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
05 Feb 2020 11:05 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going through a lot of drama with Naren's suicide and Sonakshi being blamed for everything. This has caused a severe rift between Rohit and Sonakshi. 

While Sonakshi has already found out about Nishi's truth and confronted her but she has to prove her innocence in front of the Sippy family. Everyone in the family is against Sonakshi and blames her for the same. 

And now, in the latest video doing the rounds of the social media, we see how the same video being played where we can see Naren being pushed from the balcony. This is the same one which Sonakshi was shown by the investigation officer. 

Nishi is all set to get exposed by none other than Rohit. Yes, you heard it right! Rohit has found about everything and how she imposed false allegations on Sonakshi. 

While Nishi is left shocked to hell after getting exposed, it will be interesting to see how Rohit will expose her in front of everyone. 

Will Sonakshi forgive Rohit for not trusting her? Will Rohit and Sonakshi reunite? Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags > Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Star Plus, Rohit, Sonakshi, Nishi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here