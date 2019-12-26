Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Nishi tries to expose Pari in the party

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Nishi saying that Sonakshi will know she did a big mistake by getting this woman here. Some time back, Sonakshi and Rohit fall down. She says you came back. He says 45 mins back. She gets up. He snatches the sari when the towel gets off. He screams. She says sorry. She gets his clothes. She asks him to change. He says I will change in the bathroom. He goes. Rohit gets ready. She says I need to talk, Nishi told that Rani was an alcoholic, she went to jail always, was this reason that you were against it. He says it’s too late now, everyone has to bear it now, it’s not your responsibility always, get ready and come downstairs.

The party begins. Sippy boys enjoy the drinks. Suman and Pari come. Rohan signs Pari. Ajit welcomes Nishi and YK. Pooja comes with them. Ramba ho…plays.. Pooja says Rani should have come by now. She waves to Rani. Sonakshi asks her to behave normal with Rani. Rohit sees Sonakshi coming. Sajaaungi lutKar bhi…. Chura liya hai ….. plays… They have an eye lock.

Nishi thanks the guests. Suman comes to meet her and gives a gift. She wishes her. Nishi says this gift isn’t needed. Suman says you are Sona’s Bua Saas now, I missed you a lot in the marriage. Nishi sees Pooja with Rani. Suman says she is a real mum, they have much love between, blood is blood, right. Nishi asks did you say anything wrong till now. Yash says guests are waiting. They go and meet guests.

The man praises their jodi. Suman jokes on Nishi’s age and laughs. The man says we shall go and have a drink. Yash says I will just be back. Suman says you have maintained yourself a lot, botox and etc. Nishi says its God’s gift. Suman taunts her for getting a readymade daughter. Nishi gets angry and goes. Suman says I was just joking. Veena comes and says you have told a lot today, now enough, Pooja’s adoption topic is sensitive for Nishi. Suman says its a good thing, you have hidden it and made it sensitive, you did wrong to ask me to stop the rain dance from the air. Veena says I will get a drink for you, enjoy it. She goes. Suman says Naren has no manners, they think they can shut me up.

Nishi and Yash see Pooja with Rani. Nishi sends a drink for Rani. Rani doesn’t take the drink. She says I don’t drink alcohol. Pooja says please have it, it's mum and dad’s anniversary. Rani asks her to drink. Yash asks what now. Nishi says to leave it on me, Sonakshi will know she did a big mistake by getting this woman here. Sonakshi comes and asks Suman where is Pari.

Another side, Tanaya catches Rohan and Pari in the kitchen together sand question Rohan. Rohan makes a story and asks Tanya and Pari to come with him to the party. Tanaya stops Pari and asks Roihan to leave as she wants to talk with Pari. Pari gets scared. There, Nishi spikes Rani’s drink and Yk tries to stop her but Nishi gets adamant to expose Rani in front Pooja.

Afterward, Rohit gives a speech on marriage and love Sonakshi stands stunned.

