Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Raima’s return turns painful for Sonakshi

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohit stood by Sonakshi when the situation was not right and turned her strength.

Rohit not only stood by Sonakshi but even expose Mahatre to prove Sonakshi's innocence.

Sonakshi is much impressed by Rohit and here Rohit and Sippy family also finds that Sonakshi was doing all for Pooja.

Rohit and Sonakshi's love seems to gear up and thus they are getting closer by real love.

While before Rohit and Sonakshi's love takes a step ahead, Raima marks her return.

Raima returns in Rohit's life to create hug dhamaka and now it will be painfully for Sonakshi as she loses her heart to Rohit.