MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new twists.



Rohit and Sonakshi are falling in love with each other.



They are even planning to propose to one another, but Raima’s return will add trouble to their equation.



Raima claims her rights over Rohit and reminds him to the oath they had taken to be together.



She also tells him that she has returned to him after defeating death.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.