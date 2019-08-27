Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit finds Sonakshi and chases her around the house

MUMBAI: The episode sees that as everyone clicks pictures with Sonakshi, she tries to talk to Veena about the truth but gets interrupted again and again. YK sees Rohit sneaking around and asks him why he was here. Rohit request him to not tell anyone about him being here. In exchange, YK asks him to not tell anyone that he's going out to get Nishi a gift. Later, Sonakshi sees Rohit waving at her from behind a pillar. She feels like she's imagining him. She imagines him hugging her but someone comes and asks her for a selfie so she realizes that she was daydreaming again.



Rohit is about to get to Sonakshi but Veena sees him and stops him. She sees him looking at Sonakshi who walks away and figures out that Sonakshi wanted to tell her about Rohit being here. She asks Rohit to go talk to Sonakshi. Rohit goes and requests her to come for the Teejri dinner as he has already promised his family that she will be there. Sonakshi refuses and as Rohit gets distracted by a phone call she quickly leaves. She tries to avoid Rohit by clicking selfies with people. Rohit goes and sits next to her and asks her to say yes. After a while he doesn't realise that Sonakshi has left and Snehal is now sitting beside him. Snehal gets flattered as he asks her to be his girlfriend. Rohit tells her that he's not interested in this and he thought she was someone else. He points at YK implying that he was talking to him. He pretends to be gay and goes to hug YK so that Snehal leaves him alone.



Rohit finds Sonakshi and chases her around the house as she tries to run away. He ends up in the Ladies washroom. Sonakshi panics because this might become a scandal if anyone sees Rohit and her together in a washroom. She hears two women coming to the washroom so she quickly pulls Rohit to hide behind the shower curtain. She shuts his mouth so that he doesn't make any noise. The two ladies gossip about Sonakshi, Veena and Rohit. Their gossip surprises Sonakshi. Rohit tries to blackmail her and says that he'll shout and make this a scandal of she doesn't agree for the dinner. Later, as they talk about Rohit he gets a little angry so Sonakshi shuts his mouth even tighter. Finally Sonakshi agrees to come for dinner and begs Rohit to keep quiet in exchange.

After the women leave, Rohit and Sonakshi come out. Rohit thanks her for accepting his request. Veena sees them together and misguides Nishi so that she doesn’t see and disturb them. Sonakshi places three conditions for Rohit if he wants her to join his plan. First, she asks her to involve her in family events henceforth. Second, nobody except his family should know about them like the media, her fans, etc. Thirdly, he has to follow whatever Sonakshi says. He agrees to everything she says and hugs her. Sonakshi stands stunned but flattered by his hug. Pari meets Rohan in a cafe and both decide to spend time after they finish their meetings. Sonakshi reaches home and tells Suman that she’s going for dinner with the Sippys as Rohit and Veena insisted her to join them at the Kewalramani’s. Suman is unhappy seeing both her daughters getting involved with the Sippys but doesn’t express it in front of Sonakshi.