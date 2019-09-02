Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit’s ex-girlfriend to enter his and Sonakshi's love story

MUMBAI: The popular soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens with its griping narrative. The show is now up for high voltage drama.

Farzan Shetty, popularly known for TV serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas .. . Veera, is soon going to join the cast of Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. The actress has been roped in to play the role of Rayma, who is Rohit Sippy's ex-girlfriend and first love.

The current story is revolving around the lead characters of Rohit (Karan V Grover) and Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar), who are falling in love with each other.

Even though Rohit and Sonakshi are playing love drama in front of the family, but they are actually falling for each other.

However, with the entry of Rayma in their life, Rohit and Sonakshi's grooving love will soon face threat.

Rohit's failed surgery landed Rayma in comma for the last four years but now she has started gaining conscious.

So, will Rohit and Sonakshi's love story stand strong before Rayma's madness to get Rohit? Only time will tell.