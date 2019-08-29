Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit tells Sonakshi how different she is from Raima

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Veena thanking Sonakshi for everything. Raima’s mother, Sana and Hitesh are in Mumbai taking Raima in an ambulance to the airport. Her mother doesn’t like Mumbai because it reminds her of Rohit and the operation that out Raima in a coma. YK asks Nishi why she doesn’t like Sonakshi. She thinks that Sonakshi doesn’t fit in this family. YK later gifts her a diamond ring and makes her happy. Later, the Sippy family gather for dessert.

Sukhmani asks Ajit to play his Teejri game that they play every year with a couple. Sukhmani selects Rohit and Sonakshi as this year’s couple. For the game, they sit with their backs to each other and have to answer questions with either ‘woh’ or ‘mein’ banners that will test their compatibility. They answer the same to most questions and everyone teases them. Later, everyone bids goodbye to Sonakshi. Rohit apologises to Sonakshi in the car for his family going a little overboard. Sonakshi tells him that whatever they are doing doesn’t feel right because it will hurt everyone’s feelings. She realises Ravi is driving the car and she just revealed his plan in front of him. Rohit says that he knows everything, they can trust him.

Their car gets stuck in traffic. Rohit and Sonakshi hear an ambulance's siren and get worried because the traffic doesn’t make way for it. It is the ambulance with Raima in it. After a while, Rohit and Sonakshi get down and guide the traffic to clear the way for the ambulance. As the ambulance goes, Rohit prays for whoever is in it. Thus, unintentionally he helps Raima. Later, as Rohit drops Sonakshi he appreciates how she helped him clear the traffic. He mentions to her how different she is from Raima. As he talks about how lively Raima was as a person, he gets emotional. He tells her that everyone thinks he’s a 100% perfect doctor but he knows that he is at best 99% because of what happened with Raima. He gets upset remembering Raima’s condition.