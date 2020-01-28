Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit wants to divorce Sonakshi; she makes a shocking demand

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is witnessing high voltage drama in the recent episodes. The rising tension between Sonakshi and Rohit is only getting worse day by day.

The misunderstandings between the two have increased so much that Rohit is not ready to believe Sonakshi and is clear that she has betrayed him.

With more problems rising between them even Sonakshi is not able to prove her innocence to Rohit.

And now, as per the latest promo doing the rounds of the social media, the viewers will see how Rohit who is fed up of all this and asks Sonakshi for a divorce. This shocks her to hell.

However, she agrees for it but asks Rohit to give her 80% of the property as alimony.

Take a look at the video:

Rohit is left speechless about it as he can't believe Sonakshi actually asked for such big alimony.

Will Rohit fulfil Sonakshi's demand? Will they get divorced? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.