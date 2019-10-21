Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Dipika Kakar looks unrecognisable in ‘sardar’ look

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her TV work. She started her journey with shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She became a household name by portraying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She is currently seen playing the female lead role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The actress shared a picture of herself dressed as a sardar. One look at this picture, you won't be able to recognise that this is Dipika. The actress captioned her post as, "Oye paaji ki haal chaal. #kahaanhumkahaantum."

Take a look below:

Her fans loved her look. Check out some of the comments right here:

#DipikaKakar mam you are a

Natural Actress Fitted in any character like #Sonakshi /or weather it is a character in character like #Parvati

And now this #Punjabi guy

Loving you always — 9Sheen (@9NavSheen) October 20, 2019

Lovely look!! #SonakshiRastogi now Sona Paaji#DipikaKakar #KahaanHumKaahanTum



How, she is looking damn beautiful in all her looks nd styles??



Just hands down to her

Way to go nd keep Shining my girl. — KUMUDHA MDN (@kumudhagopal) October 20, 2019