Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Dipika Kakar looks unrecognisable in ‘sardar’ look

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her TV work. She started her journey with shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She became a household name by portraying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She is currently seen playing the female lead role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.
The actress shared a picture of herself dressed as a sardar. One look at this picture, you won't be able to recognise that this is Dipika. The actress captioned her post as, "Oye paaji ki haal chaal. #kahaanhumkahaantum."
Take a look below:
Oye Paaji Ki Haal Chaal?!?#KahaanHumKaahanTum pic.twitter.com/Ti9albMyqs— Dipika Kakar Ibrahim (@ms_dipika) October 20, 2019
