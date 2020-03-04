Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Karan V Grover has a FUNNY side; these captions and pictures are PROOF

MUMBAI: There are some people who know how to make others laugh and actor Karan V Grover is definitely one of them. The handsome lad is not just a talented actor but also a humorous person.

Karan made his television debut in 2004 with the serial Saarrthi and gradually carved a path for himself in the Telly world. After making his acting debut, he went on to act in serials, web series as well as film. A popular face of television shows, his web and film projects include Spotlight 2 and Wedding Pullav. He is presently seen playing one of the lead roles in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which is set to go off air soon.

The actor is a prominent face of Shitty Ideas Trending’s Web Series. Karan’s hilarious expressions in the web series have already left us in splits.

And now, here we present five funny Instagram posts of Karan that will make you go LOL. Take a look below.

1 We all know how Instagram plays an important role in today’s era. We try to capture that perfect Insta-worthy pose. And Karan, who plays Dr Rohit Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, took a hilarious dig on the same. Sharing a handsome picture of him, he wrote, “Sip sip Sippy - Itne attitude mein coffee sirf Instagram ke liye sip karta hai मनुष्य.”

2 For this picture, he wrote, “Rupa ki baniyaan and my expression when Rupa wants it back.”

3 When celebrities achieve a milestone on Instagram, they celebrate it in different ways, by cutting a cake, by doing a stylish photoshoot to thank fans, etc, but Karan has a unique way to celebrate it. When the number of his Instagram family increased, he danced and his dance left us in splits. “My HAPPPYYYY DANCE On seeing 300000+ of you liking following and enjoying my posts . THANK YOU ALL,” he captioned his dance video. Check out his funny yet adorable dance steps right here.

4 Karan wished actress Poppy Jabbal in the funniest way possible. Sharing a funny picture, he wrote, “Poppy ... Poppier ..... Poppiest

Eating my head is what she does best.. Happy Poppy Birthday @poppyjabbal

दूधों नहाओ पूतों फलो ।“

5 And this is how he gave kiss to his followers when he was immensely happy for achieving another milestone.

Karan V Grover certainly has a funny side and the above captions and pictures are proof. What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.