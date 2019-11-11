Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Sandiip Sikcand has a surprise for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans

MUMBAI: Producer Sandiip Sikcand's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television shows. It stars Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in lead roles. With its gripping tale and amazing performance of the cast, the show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show will soon have a surprise element for all the fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.



Sandiip who'd been a part of the cult show himself as the creative director is all set to send the fans on a major nostalgia trip with a surprise element in the ongoing wedding track in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. According to the reports, the extravagant wedding affair will have elements of the Page 3 weddings and the line of events prior to the main event.



Sharing his excitement, Sandiip told the media, 'Our show is based on the life of a television star and Kyunki is the mother of all soap operas for years to come. As a part of the track, Rohit's mother plans a surprise for Sonakshi and records a welcome song on the Kyunki title track and more so it is shot exactly on the lines of the original one with Smriti aka Tulsi introducing the characters. Our team is super stoked to see the reaction of the audiences and fans of Kyunki across India. The idea itself was exciting. As a producer it is my ode to the greatest show of all times.”







