Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Sandiip Sikcand reacts to leading lady Dipika Ibrahim's hospitalisation

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular serials. With its interesting narrative, the show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim are essaying the lead roles of Rohit and Sonakshi respectively.



However, the show had seemed to have hit a roadblock of sorts when leading lady Kakar Ibrahim was hospitalized a couple of days ago. She is reportedly suffering from high fever and a bad cold.



Reacting to the same, Sandiip Sikcand, maker of the show, told Bombay Times, "We have a decent bank of episodes and there is nothing to worry, as the show is on track. For now, we just want her to recover completely. She is expected to be discharged in three days. We will shoot with others in the meantime and patch her scenes when she resumes. Nothing is more important than health. Of course, it gets a tad difficult when your heroine falls sick, but one has to be adept at facing such situations.”



We wish Dipika a speedy recovery!