Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi confronts Rohit

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.



Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the show. Rohit says he is trying to hide something to protect his dear ones and that he doesn’t want his close ones to feel bad. Sonakshi asks him not say a anything and that he is protecting mumma. She asks him to let it be and that there is no need to explain things but he asks her to listen. She asks him to stop and tells him that why could not he trust her and that they spoke about Pooja before marriage.



She tells him that she is his wife then why did not he tell her that he was angry on her that night. She tells him how he made her believe that Rani is Pooja’s real mum, he, Nishi and Yash got Rani home. Later, Rohit comes to his room while tears trickle down Sonakshi’s cheeks.



