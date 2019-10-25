Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi gets shocked to see Rohit as her security guard

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rohit telling Sonakshi that she is a very big star for having a personal stalker. Sonakshi tells Rohit to not crack any jokes. Rohit asks Sonakshi to hire a full-time security guard. Rohit sees Sonakshi’s sad face and asks her what is wrong. She says that she is scared someone might harm them.



The media gathers outside the Sippy mansion. Naren thinks that this wedding is a total nightmare and he needs to call it off. A worried Sonakshi calls Rohit and apologises to him for all the inconvenience caused to him and his family because of her. Rohit says that everything is fine and asks her to take care of herself. Sonakshi gets shocked to see Rohit as her security guard. He says that he is always there for her.



Tanya surprises everyone with the news of her happiness. Everyone gets very happy hearing the same. Sonakshi tells Rohit that she is not feeling good knowing that all of this is happening because of her. Rohit asks Sonakshi that where would she like to go for their honeymoon. Sonakshi says that honeymoon is not possible as she won’t get off from work. A staff member comes to tell Sonakshi that they have found their ring. Police tell them that Ravi stole the ring.