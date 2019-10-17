Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum takes inspiration from real life stalker incidents for the upcoming track

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television serials. It features popular actors Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover in lead roles. With interesting narrative and performance of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



The viewers will soon witness a high voltage drama and the same has been inspired by real-life events. For the uninitiated, the show will introduce an invisible stalker and the makers have taken the cues from some of the harassment stories that the majority of the celebrities can relate to. The producer of the show Sandiip Sikcand has now revealed the upcoming track in detail.



He said to media, "The new track will revolve around this brilliant actor Vineet Kumar Choudhary who's playing a lightman Mahesh Yadav on Sonakshi's 'Kahani Parvati Ki' set. He is obsessed about the character Parvati. This angle has been drawn from the fact that there about 100 odd people on a typical television/ movie set and it can get as creepy as you have no idea who's watching you."



He added, “Most of the time television and movies have ideal but unrealistic characters who people obsess with. Mahesh is in a troubled marriage with a wife who ill-treats him and he finds solace on the sets as he watches the very ideal Parvati perform. Such obsessive lovers often forget to separate the real people from their reel roles. He can't get his head around Sonakshi's impending wedding and his crazy obsession will take over adding to more drama."