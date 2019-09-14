News

Kahan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit and Sonakshi come close

14 Sep 2019 03:53 PM

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum showcased Rohit saying that how he used to feel scared and he is a surgeon for whom hands are very important. Sonakshi kisses his hands.

Rohit gets overwhelmed by her gestures and they get lost in each other when Rohit holds her chin. Suddenly Rohit hears Rohan is calling out his name and he started to act like he is having some problems in the neck.

Sonakshi' mother welcomes her  and Suman feels proud of her. Sonakshi gives credit to her mother. Suman tells Sonakshi and Rohit is a good boy. Pulpit comes in and Sonakshi feels awkward when she is told that the family is willing to accept Rohit. At Rohit's place, family members pull his leg.

On the other hand, Ramya starts
to respond when Hitesh took Rohit name in front of her. 

