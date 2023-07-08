Kahin hogi nayi Rajesh se mulaqat to kahin niklegi baarat!

Rajesh

MUMBAI: This week in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Geetanjali Mishra will make a smashing entry as the new Rajesh. At the same time, Yashoda in Doosri Maa will continue to struggle for her kid’s well-being and in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the viewers will witness a wedding. Talking about the upcoming track of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, the new Rajesh, aka Geetanjali Mishra, says, “The viewers will witness an entertaining track with my entry as Rajesh. Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) gets upset because her husband, Khodi Lal (Sharad Vyas), forgets their anniversary and spends a night with his friend Jamila. However, the family decides to throw a surprise party for them, where Katori Amma announces their divorce out of rage. She makes Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) the Judge and Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) her divorce lawyer. Meanwhile, Happu fights the case against Beni and supports Khodi Lal.”

About &TV’s Doosri Maa track Yashoda shares, “Astha (Advika Sharma) leaves from Yashoda's (Neha Joshi's) residence without informing her and heads back to Gupta Niwas. While searching for her, Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) and Yashoda encounter Randheer (Darshan Dave) on the road, who tries to extend help to Yashoda, but she declines. Later, they visit Gupta Niwas to find Astha, but Dadaji (Sunil Dutt) deceives them by stating that she is not there. Malti Devi (Anita Pradhan) requests him to help find Astha, but he refuses and insists that she is already at their place. The next day, Gayatri (Kashish Bhatia) comes to Gupta Niwas and informs Malti that she witnessed Yashoda having ice cream with Randheer (Darshan Dave) late at night. Yashoda and Krishna eventually discover that Astha is staying at Gupta Niwas. They return and urge her to come along, but she stays with her Dadaji. Yashoda sends a tiffin to school with Nupur (Anya Galvan) the following day, but Astha refuses to eat, deeply hurting Yashoda. After learning about Gayatri's malevolent intentions, Yashoda goes to her house and slaps her, only to be astonished by the sight of Randheer there.” About &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai track Angoori shares, “Nicholas (Pranay Dixit), Saxena's (Saanand Verma's) friend, suggests that the residents of the modern colony plan a marriage to add excitement to their lives. Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) propose a wedding between Teeka (Vaibhav Mathur) and Tillu (Salim Zaidi). Teeka and Tillu are elated and head to the commissioner's (Kishore Bhanushali's) residence to propose to his sister-in-law, Rusa (Charrul Malik). Unfortunately, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) creates obstacles, making Teeka and Tillu feel offended. Feeling despondent, they attempt suicide by jumping off a cliff but get injured. Tiwari and Vibhuti inform Nicholas about the incident, and he encourages them to organise a grand wedding for their plants. Following his advice, they arrange for the ceremony. On the Baarat day, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) dances with Tiwari, and Bhure (Rakesh Bedi) joins the celebrations. However, someone pulls Bhure's string, causing his pyjamas to slip, infuriating him. Tiwari and Angoori also become angry and decide to take the Baarat back in their rage.”

Tune in to Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

Recent Stories
