Kahin pyaar, kahin takraar iss hafte &TV par

MUMBAI: &TV’s shows Baal Shiv, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai are set to entertain the viewers with several pyaar and takraar moments this week.

Devi Parvati (Shivya Pathania) from Baal Shiv shares, “Devi Parvati, who is narrating the story of Shiv and Sati to Baal Shiv (Aan Tiwari), mentions that Sati is waiting for Shiv to return from meditation but soon her patience breaks and she screams in pain. After which, Mahadev (Siddharth Arora) comes out of his meditation and Sati asks him about the person he thinks in his meditation to which he replies, Vishnu’s Ram Swaroop. Hearing this, Sati takes the form of Sita and reaches Rameshwaram to test Lord Rama, and Nandi informs Mahadev about the same leaving him furious. What will Mahadev’s anger lead to and will Sati be able to bear the brunt of it?”. Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema) from &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? says, “While Mishras are busy planning their Bauji’s wife’s 25th death anniversary, Mirzas are planning Ammi Jaan’s grand birthday celebration. The real twist comes in when they invite each other and realise both the events are on the same date. Things take an ugly turn when they start arguing about cancelling each other's event. Will their differences ruin their plans of showing their unconditional love towards their in-laws?”. Kate (Aashna Kishore) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan says, “Kate is depressed because her friend Kalpana has been selected for a cooking competition. To cheer her up, Kamlesh (Sanjay Choudhary) gives her an idea to participate in the same competition. An excited Kate informs her family and Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) feels proud that his daughter is very talented. Kate submits a fusion dish, but the judge (Sumit Arora) finds it terrible, so much so that he beats up Kamlesh. But to keep Kate’s motivated, Kamlesh turns Dr Udas into a judge and makes him praise Kate’s dish. What will be Kate’s reaction after learning about Kamlesh’s plan?” Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “Tiwari Ji (Rohitashv Gour) is expecting a business friend from Canada and wants Angoori to accompany them for a dinner. Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh), who has plans to go for a movie with Angoori, tries to sabotage their dinner plans by instigating Tiwari that she is not a modern person, and that his reputation will be ruined. Tiwari falls in Vibhuti’s trap leaving Angoori hurt. Angry Angoori goes to Anita Bhabi for help who turns her into a modern Angoori Bhabi. Will Tiwari love Angoori in her new avatar or will he be shocked?”

Tune in to watch Baal Shiv, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai frm 8 PM to 10:30 PM, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV