Kailash Kher, Ravi Kishan, Dr. Kumar Vishwas, and Suresh Wadkar come together for Zee TV’s first-of-its-kind devotional singing reality show – Swarn Swar Bharat

MUMBAI: The channel is all set to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage and take us back to our roots with its latest reality show, a humble contribution to the Honorable Prime Minister’s noble initiative of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence’



A channel that has been a trendsetter and marked many firsts in the history of reality television, Zee TV is all set to introduce a first-of-its-kind devotional singing reality show - Swarn Swar Bharat. The show will celebrate Indian values and take us back to our roots through a unique blend of insightful and relatable stories narrated in verse and soulful devotional music cutting across all demographics.



Produced by Fathom Pictures and Kailasa Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Swarn Swar Bharat is a humble contribution to the Honorable Prime Minister’s noble initiative – ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence’ that endeavours to celebrate our rich cultural heritage across the world. The show will have renowned poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas and veteran singers – Padmashree Kailash Kher and Padmashree Suresh Wadkar as judges and they will evaluate performances of the contestants on parameters of sur, bhaav and saar. Popular actor Ravi Kishan will be seen as the host.



Judge Padmashree Kailash Kher revealed, “Swarn Swar Bharat is our humble contribution of celebration to the honourable Prime Minister's noble initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where he urges every Indian to come forth and celebrate our rich culture and all our accomplishments as a nation on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. We at Kailasa Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. are proud to be associated with Zee TV for this show which endeavours to take viewers back to their roots through the route of devotional music. Swarn Swar Bharat will not only give talented singers a platform to showcase their singing prowess, but also give them a chance to demonstrate their deep understanding of Indian culture and our values. I eagerly look forward to India’s rich devotional music findIng a global audience through Zee TV's phenomenal reach in India and overseas.”



Judge Padmashree Suresh Wadkar also added, “I am thrilled to be a part of Swarn Swar Bharat, a show that attempts to present our rich Indian culture to the whole world through the medium of soulful, devotional music. I am sure the refreshing songs and narratives from our roots will surely keep the audience hooked. It has been a joy to shoot with Dr Kumar Vishwas and Kailash ji for the show.”



One of the Best Spiritual Orators of our time, popular renowned poet and judge of this show, Dr. Kumar Vishwas even mentioned, “As a poet, I feel the true essence of a devotional and patriotic song comes alive in the way a singer presents each word with the right balance of expressions and emotions which can only come from an innate understanding of our culture and this is the single-most critical aspect for a singer that helps them connect with the listener. On Swarn Swar Bharat, we are in search of a singer who combines the elements of sur, bhaav and saar. For viewers to appreciate the beauty if our devotional, spiritual and patriotic music, I will also be sharing rare anecdotes from our country's very-very rich and vivid ancient scriptures that are relevant.”



Host Ravi Kishan also added, “I’ve been a part of several TV shows, but it is the first time I have got such a unique opportunity to host a singing reality show that centres around the devotional genre and attempts to take viewers back to their cultural roots. I am also making a return to hosting after a long time, which makes the opportunity even more exciting. I have the responsibility of not only holding the show together as a sutradhar but also motivating the talent on the show. I truly believe Swarn Swar Bharat will be a show that will mesmerize one and all."

Stay tuned as Swarn Swar Bharat premieres soon, only on Zee TV