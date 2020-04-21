Kairav aka Tanmay Rishi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai can't wait for the LOCKDOWN to be lifted

MUMBAI: The outbreak of the deadly COVID 2019 has made the citizens confined to the four walls of their houses. While a lot of celebrities are utilising their time by reliving their hobbies, cleaning their houses, cooking different meals etc, a lot of people are also desperately waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

This is indeed a tough time, but needless to say, it is tougher for the kids. Kids are usually highly involved in physical activities like playing outdoor games, going cycling, swimming etc and hence the lockdown is tougher for them.

Tanmay Rishi aka Kairav of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one amongst many kids who are finding it difficult to cope up with quarantine blues. Tanmay made a series of fun videos on social media depicting his desperation on the national lockdown being lifted.

Although the videos are made in a fun and satirical manner, we’re sure Tanmay and all the kids are going through a tough time.

Let’s hope that the lockdown ends soon.

