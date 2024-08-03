Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye achieves a new feat, completes 100 episodes!

MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by the immensely popular actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja.

As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds. While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

The show has been doing quite well for itself and today marks a special day for the entire team as the show completes 100 episodes today!

Arjit showed his joy by sharing the same on his social media handle.

According to the current track of the show, Jahan does a super funny drama of taking the evil eye from Amruta and that’s when she starts doing pooja as she spreads smoke everywhere to fool Virat. The next track is quite interesting because Virat fails to understand Jahan, Harsh and Bhavani’s weird behaviour as they fill the whole house with smoke while Amruta is also sleeping.

We wish the entire team of Kaisi Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye heartiest congratulations!

