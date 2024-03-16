Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Sriti Jhan and Arjit Taneja drama is getting boring, needs to pace up - Audience Verdict

Well the recent drama has been upsetting the audience and they want the story to move forward quickly. They find the drama to be monotonous and want the show to do better.
Sriti Jhan and Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by the immensely popular actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja.

As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds. While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. (Also Read: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye 13th March 2024 Written Episode Update: Jahan’s house to be evicted)

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

Take a look at what they have to share:

Mansi Mehta shared, “The misunderstanding should be cleared. Producers are stretching it too much making the current track tiring to watch. I am loving the show so far because of Sriti Jha.”

Ishaan Shah said, “This is the best show on ITV! The female lead we all should look upto! Hands down to the makers and ofcourse Sriti to breathe fire as Amruta Bhavani Chitnis.”

Sunaina Mittal mentioned, “Sriti is a legend this is a fact!!! I didn't expect Amu to believe Virat. But I want someone who will support Amu and ease her burden. She shouldn't cry, my heart hurts.”

Vishal Motwani stated, “I'm so missing my old Amruta and Virat who usually fight but patch up again w/o creating any unusual misunderstanding unlike the current track, also I believe AbhiRaj's entry will maybe create another misunderstanding in their life which I'm not ready for. But as of now, I just want them to get clear with that divorce and video misunderstanding hopefully very soon!”

Pinkesh Nalwalla expressed, “Kind of tired of the negativity always winning all the time but still looking forward for the truth reveal. Still could be better. Honestly only still watching because of Sriti.” (Also Read: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta stunned to see Abhiraj taking a strong stand for her )

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

