Kaisi Yeh Yaarian co-star Scarlett M Rose helps Parth Samthaan bring out his ‘DESI SWAG’!

MUMBAI: Celebrities get a hefty amount for each role and are adored by millions of fans. They are often seen as fashion icons, and those striving to keep up with the latest trends covet their fashion choices.



Parth Samthaan is a popular television actor. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry. Currently too, he is seen with Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kii where he plays the part of Anurag Basu.



Parth is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. He is adored for his pleasant looks and is the prince charming of his female fans. While we recently reported about Sonya Ayodhya aka Tanvi from the show is all set to tie the knot and that her cast members have already reached Jaipur for the same, Parth was not to be seen there. And probably the reason for the same is that he is in Chennai for the wedding of is Kaisi Yeh Yaarian friends.



He recently took to social media to post a picture and pose in the fashionable outfit with a traditional umbrella as his prop captioning the post as his ‘desi swag’.



He gave the picture credit to his good friend Scarlett M Rose and we can say that she helped him bring that swag out!



Take a look:

Doesn’t Parth look absolutely stunning?