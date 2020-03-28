News

Kalla Sohna Nai: Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz’s CHEMISTRY in this BTS video is all things CUTE

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz collaborated for the music video Kalla Sohna Nai. They are looking cute in this BTS video.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 12:05 PM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love. 

After Bigg Boss, the two have also collaborated for a music video called Kalla Sohna Nai. The song and their chemistry in the video have won the hearts of their fans. As the song is crooned by Neha Kakkar, recently, even the singer called Asim and Himanshi’s bond ‘cute’.  Now, as the song has crossed more than 25 million views, Himanshi took to her social media handle to share a behind the scenes video from the shoot of Kalla Sohna Nai where she is spotted doing lots of Masti as Asim stands nervous in front of her. Himanshi looked pretty in a salwar suit while Asim looked sporty in a cool pair of comfortable pants and a zipper. 

Himanshi shared a string of videos on her Instagram page and wrote, “Behind the scenes #kallasohnanai #himanshikhurana #asimriaz.” 

Take a look below.

