Kamal Malik joins Colors’ Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: Colors' newly launched show Sirf Tum which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Sirf Tum stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles. Vivian was last seen in Shakti and Eisha in Ishq Subhan Allah. She has been cast to play Suhani, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer.

The latest we hear that actor Kamal Malik, who is known for his stint in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Race 3 and Basanti has been roped in for the show.

The show portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow.

Sirf Tum got launched on 15 November replacing Barrister Babu.

