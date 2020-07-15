Kamaljeet Rana to join the cast of RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with another fresh update from Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.

It has been a while that we reported about actor Kanan Malhotra being a part of the show as Yudhishtir.

Now, the latest update is actor Kamaljeet Rana will also be seen in the project.

Kamaljeet will play the character of Draupadi’s brother Drishtadyum in the show.

Kamaljeet is known for his performances in shows like 1. Suryaputra Karna, Karmphaldata Shani, Chandragupta Maurya and 21 Sarfarosh- Saragarhi.

RadhaKrishn will soon start the track of Mahabhrat named RadhaKrishn-Krishn Arjun Gatha.

Actors like Kinshuk Mahajan, Ishita Ganguly, Kanan Malhotra, Zuber Ali, Ujjwal Sharma among others have joined the cast of the show.

