Kamna Pathak keeps up her style quotient with trendy summer fashion

To enjoy summer without compromising on style quotient, actress Kamna Pathak shared some summer fashion styles and her preferred wardrobe for the season.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 17:57
keeps up her style quotient

MUMBAI: To enjoy summer without compromising on style quotient, actress Kamna Pathak shared some summer fashion styles and her preferred wardrobe for the season.

She said: "For me, summer is about casualness and relaxation. During the day, I prefer light colours, while at night, I prefer dark colours. Baggy cotton shirts and loose cargo jeans are my go-to attire during the summer. It is also time to get loafers and slippers out of my closet."

The actress, who is currently seen in the show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', added further that stoles are must for her as they are trendy and convenient, making them an ideal summer companion.

"A colourful stole enhances the look of your outfit and helps you relieve the scorching sun's rays. Lastly, sunglasses are a must, not only for style but also to protect your eyes. Invest in a good pair and wear them with your outfits to look trendy while beating the summer heat with the utmost style," she added.

 

SOURCE-IANS

 

Kamna Pathak TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/23/2023 - 17:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kamna Pathak keeps up her style quotient with trendy summer fashion
MUMBAI: To enjoy summer without compromising on style quotient, actress Kamna Pathak shared some summer fashion styles...
Jay Bhanushali talks about how he prepared to play a prince on screen
MUMBAI:  TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who plays the prince Shivendra Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum', spoke about...
Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'
MUMBAI :Actor Sunny Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in mythological film 'Adipurush', said...
'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha
MUMBAI:  From playing the protagonist in 'Udaan' to a chef in 'The Girl in the City', actor Rajat Barmecha says he used...
Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to grave the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI:Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.Tellychakkar has...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Interesting! Manjiri wants Abhimanyu to disconnect with Abhir
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
You will always have a brotherly feeling around him
Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'
Latest Video
Related Stories
prepared to play a prince on screen
Jay Bhanushali talks about how he prepared to play a prince on screen
Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to grave the show in the upcoming episode
Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to grave the show in the upcoming episode
contestant for his contemporary dance
Sonali Bendre showers praise on 'IBD3' contestant for his contemporary dance
Salman Khan
Raghav Juyal: When Salman Khan praises someone it's not scripted
You weave the dance with your feet
Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet
Pulkit Bangia
'No one judges me like I do, I'm my greatest critic,' says Pulkit Bangia