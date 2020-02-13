Kamya Panjabi and Manveer Gurjar end their friendship; unfollow each other on social media

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is a popular television actress. She is known for television soaps like Shakti, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa.

Apart from her wedding, the actress is presently making headlines for her equation with Manveer Gurjar. Well, reportedly, their friendship has hit rock bottom. The two have unfollowed each other on social media.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Kamya and Manveer, who were thick friends, have parted ways and are no longer on talking terms. They have ended their friendship. In fact, Manveer wasn’t invited for her wedding and hence, he wasn’t to be seen there. What led to the split between the close friends remains unknown, but the fact that they have stopped following each other on social media only goes to show that it would have been a big fight. In 2018, they were rumoured to be dating however, neither of them ever acknowledged it.

Speaking about her wedding, Kamya tied the knot with her Delhi-based boyfriend Shalabh Dang on 10 February.