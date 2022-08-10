Kamya Panjabi excited to play a werewolf in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

MUMBAI : Popular film and TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who joined the cast of the fantasy drama 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', talked about playing an interesting character of a werewolf, 'Nandini' for the first time in the show.

She said: "I am thrilled to essay the character of Nandini, a werewolf, for the first time. The fantasy genre is extremely exciting for me as an actor, and I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into this role. The show has received an incredible response from the audience, and I hope to contribute to its continued success."

Kamya has done a number of TV shows like 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?', 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr?', 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 7' and movies like 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya' among others.

Kamya shared how it is to work with Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh and added: "It's a pleasure to work with such talented actors and the entire crew of the show. I am excited to join hands with Karan, Gashmeer, Reem, and everyone on the sets."

It is the story of two brothers, Armaan played by Gashmeer and Veer played by Karan. They are werewolves and fall in love with the same girl Eisha, played by Reem. Now, how Nandini's entry is going to make the plot intriguing and if she is going to be a friend or enemy of Eisha will be seen in coming episodes.



SOURCEE-IANS