Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

Kamya Panjabi, who is a well-known name in the TV industry and has worked in a number of fictional dramas, is quite satisfied with the way her career has shaped up as now she is making a cameo in the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 09:30
Kamya Panjabi

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi, who is a well-known name in the TV industry and has worked in a number of fictional dramas, is quite satisfied with the way her career has shaped up as now she is making a cameo in the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

She spoke about her plans of working on OTT and also added that she is not interested in doing any dance reality shows.

The actor enjoys reality shows as she mentioned. "I love reality shows. 'Bigg Boss' is my favourite. It's like a breather. I did get a call for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', but I can't give my 100 per cent to it. And, if I can't give my best then I won't do it. I have done 'Comedy Circus' and I am not open to any dance reality shows too," she said.

While recalling her journey and talking about the projects that are close to her heart, she said: "It's very difficult to choose because I enjoyed performing all the parts that I have done till now. But if I have to pick two characters that are close to me are Sindoora and Preeto. In 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhaan', I played Sindoora for three years and got my first award. It actually helped in starting my journey on a high note. The second character is Preeto from 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. That show went on for six years and it was quite difficult for me to leave it. In fact, I was not ready to let it go."

Kamya said she does not have a mentor or guide in the industry. "I create my own rules. I have no inspiration as such," she added

Kamya further shared that female characters on TV have evolved considerably. A lot of strong female characters are being created these days, but she feels the industry still has a long way to go.

"I have seen that when a woman cries on TV then only the audience accepts it. Viewers like the bahus and want to see women tortured and shed tears. Yes there are female-oriented shows, but then these females are crying in that. So, I feel there is still scope for improvement. TV works only because of the content. TRP doesn't come from social media fan following. TV has a different audience and the content here is the hero. My show 'Shakti' has worked despite Vivian Desena and Rubina Dilaik leaving it. The show was the hero. To run your content, you need those set of actors who make a difference," she explained.

Kamya wants to explore the web space but not at the cost of leaving television.

"I am a very content kind of a person. Now I feel relaxed. I want to spend time with my family and go out for holidays also. My in-laws are in Delhi and I want to spend as much time with them as possible. Many people tell me that I am made for the web and I should do it but I am not dying to do it. I love television and enjoy going on shoots every day. TV is my first love. Whenever I do it, I give my 1000 per cent. I give my 12 hours full and finish my scenes and don't like that producer use my duplicate. I am not leaving my first love."

"I am happy here. But yes if I get to do something on the web I will do it but if the condition is to take a break from TV then that's not going to happen. I have got one or two offers as well. In fact, there are a few offers from TV as well, it's currently in the discussion stage. Things might begin from May or June," she concluded.

SOURCE: IANS

Kamya Panjabi Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Comedy Circus Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sindoora Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Impressive! Veer and Gurleen surprised by Sahiba’s arrangement in the store room, Angad sees kids happy to see Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Aww! Angad develops a liking towards Sahiba
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Fishy! Shah family starts doubting Vanraj's behaviour
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Really! Sunil Grover opens up about his struggling days, says “I blew off all my savings. I had to move to a small one-room flat”
MUMBAI :Sunil Grover is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The talented comedian cum actor has carved a...
Chashni: Oh No! Raunaq happens to be the real enemy
MUMBAI :Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Nani's Bollywood wishlist: Acting with Deepika Padukone, Aamir

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kaveri Priyam
Kaveri Priyam on how she strikes a balance between her professional, personal life
Kapil Sharma
When Kapil Sharma was punished by his father
Mitaali Nag
Mitaali Nag: Female protagonists are shown to be progressive today
ichael Jackson 'lied' about being in a relationship with Brooke Shields
Michael Jackson 'lied' about being in a relationship with Brooke Shields
Ravi Kishan bares casting couch: Woman, a 'big shot' today, offered 'coffee at night'
Ravi Kishan bares casting couch: Woman, a 'big shot' today, offered 'coffee at night'
Rupali Ganguly
OMG! Netizens are pleading to Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama on social media! Find out why?