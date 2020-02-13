Kamya Panjabi’s appeal to support Sidharth Shukla during the finale

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and has emerged as a strong contestant in the Bigg Boss house.

As days passed in the house, he became a strong player in the game, and is considered as one the potential winner of the show.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all, now one of his fans made a video to tell everyone why the actor deserves to be the winner of the show.

He is one of the few contestants, who is receiving a lot of love and hatred from a lot of television celebrities.

One of his constant supporter as been Bigg Boss season 7 contestant Kamya who as always fought for him.

Now during her reception party, the actress appealed to all her guests to ask the audience to support Siddarth for the win.

In a video that is doing the around the round, you can see how the guests at her party are saying to vote for Siddarth.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddharth is very strong and can be the winner of the show.

Check out the video below :