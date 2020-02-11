Kamya Punjabi looks mesmerizing in a red bridal lehenga as she ties the knot with Shalabh Dang

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi, who is known for her performance in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on 10th February.

The stunning pictures and videos from Kamya and Shalabh’s D-day have been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, Kamya looked resplendent as she flaunted her bridal avatar. The actress opted for a red lehenga with golden embroidery for her big day and was beaming with happiness as she took the plunge with her man. Besides, Kamya’s red chooda added on to the beauty of her bridal look. On the other hand, groom Shalabh complimented his bride well in his golden coloured embroidered sherwani.

Take a look below:

For the uninitiated, this happens to be Kamya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Bunty Negi for a decade and also had a daughter with him. However, the duo parted ways in 2013. On the other hand, Shalabh also has a son from his previous marriage.

On the professional front, Kamya has acted in numerous television shows. She mainly knows for portraying negative characters. Some of her TV projects include Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa to name a few.