Kamya Punjabi TROLLED for marrying again despite having a daughter; Kavita Kaushik gives a BEFITTING reply

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on 10th February.

And while the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann fame actress is in a happy space as of now, she has also been sharing the happiness with the social media family and has been posting pictures from her wedding festivities. To note, this happens to be Kamya’s second wedding and this fact is bagging a lot of attention.

In fact, Kamya was also trolled for marrying again despite having a daughter. A social media user commented on the picture from her pre-wedding pictures questioning, “You already have 2 children so why you do it? I mean phir shadi?”

On seeing this, Kamya’s BFF Kavita Kaushik soon jumped to her defence and gave a befitting reply to the trolls. She replied saying, “cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend /soulmate.. for life! There is life beyond producing children, don’t find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs.”

Furthermore, Kavita also said that Kamya’s daughter and Shalabh’s son (from his previous marriage) has planned most of the celebrations for the wedding.

On the work front, Kamya has acted in numerous television shows. She mainly knows for portraying negative characters. Some of her TV projects include Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa to name a few.