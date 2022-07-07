Kanan Malhotra to be seen as the new Gunoji post leap in Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Kanan Malhotra

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s magnum opus, Punyashlok Ahilyabai has engaged the viewers with real life inspiring tale noble queen who brought peace & prosperity with her wisdom and proved that one becomes great not by gender or birth but by deeds. The show revolves around the noteworthy life of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, a woman ahead of her time who with the unshakable support of her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, challenged the pre-defined societal norms and made positive contributions for the welfare of the people and proved to be a name that not only went on to create history but also inspired many. Revisiting another glorious chapter of Ahilya’ s Bai’s life, the show has taken an 8 year leap showcasing Ahilya Bai embarking on a new journey from ‘Sanskaar denewali ma se Zindagi denewali matoshree ka safar’ in the ‘Maa se Matoshree Adhyay’

While Aetashaa Sansgiri, Rajesh Shringarpore and Gaurav Amlani will continue to essay the roles of Ahilya Bai, Malhar Rao Holkar and Khanderao Holkar post leap, the show has roped in the popular actor, Kanan Malhotra, who will be donning the character of Gunoji. Post the leap as well, Gunoji, the son-in-law of Malhar Rao Holkar and Dwarka Bai will continue to have the same evil intentions of becoming the king of Malwa by plotting against Khanderao and Malhar Rao. But, Ahilya Bai has always managed to intervene at the right time leading to Gunoji’ s plan failing. Will Gunoji be able to succeed in his plan post leap? Or will he create more problems in Ahilya’ s life and the Malwa kingdom? Now, the answers to this is surely going to keep the audience intrigued. 

On playing the role of an antagonist in a period drama, Actor Kanan Malhotra shares, “Having worked in a lot of mythological shows, I am well versed with the way a period drama functions. While I am thrilled to be working in a period drama, what takes my excitement a notch higher is being a part of a journey that brings forth an inspiring tale of a noble queen, Ahilya Bai, whose benevolence, determination, bravery and contributions still continues to inspire every generation. Since its launch, the show has witnessed a lot of adulation from the audience for its regale and powerful storytelling; Glad that I am getting to learn about the great deeds of Ahilya Bai. Being an actor, getting a chance to work on a period drama, is definitely a new venture to explore my potentials. There is a lot of preparation going on, but I am quite thrilled to play this character because it will be my first time I am trying my hands at a negative role. And, to understand the essence of the show and to give the character a little different appearance than it has in the past, I am also watching a few episodes of the show for better understanding and working on myself as well. I am sure this is going to be an enriching experience and I am looking forward to it. ”

Tune in to Punyashlok Ahilyabai, every Monday -Friday at 7:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 16:09

