Kanan Malhotra to join the cast of RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar.com is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn will see a massive change of track as the show will unfold the chapter of Mahabharat in the show. The track has been named Radhakrishn- Krishn Arjun Gatha.

Actors Kinshuk Mahajan and Ishita Ganguly have joined the show as Arjun and Draupadi.

As per reports, actor Zuber Ali and Ujjwal Sharma will essay the characters of Bheem and Nakul respectively.

Well, TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that actor Kanan Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of Yudhisthir in the show. Interestingly, Kanan has played the same character in Sony TV’s Surya Putra Karn.

We contacted Kanan and he confirmed the news with TellyChakkar.com.

