Kanan A Malhotra plays Tabla for an upcoming episode in Punyashlok Ahilyabai, reveals being graduated in playing the instrument.

MUMBAI: Actor Kanan A Malhotra, who currently essays the role of Gunojirao in historical TV drama, 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' is happy to enjoy the opportunity to play Tabla for an upcoming episode.

He said, "I'm a trained Tabla player. And by God's grace, I enjoyed the opportunity to play Tabla for my upcoming episode in my show. I could find a way to introduce my talent to the audience on the national TV screen. I feel fortunate about it. I'm happy and thankful to the makers of the show, and most importantly our creative director, Tushar Bhardwaj who actually knew about my talent and wanted me to pursue it professionally. I'm glad that people enjoyed my play during shoots and appreciated me for the same."

Kanan who essayed the lead role of Daljeet Singh in 2012 drama Rab Se Sohna Isshq and became a romantic star on TV screen recalls learning Tabla in childhood.

He shared, "I learnt to play Tabla in my childhood. I remember my parents wanted me to learn singing and I took admission in singing classes. But it was my singing teacher who suggested my parents make me learn to play an instrument. As I used to give rhythm to the songs sung by my teacher during the classes. So he knew that I could be best at playing a musical instrument. After sometime I decided to learn Tabla, my parents supported me. I learnt to play Tabla from my Guruji Salim Khan. And later also did graduation in playing Tabla from an institute located in Connaught Place, New Delhi."

He continued to add about resuming practicing the musical instrument.

He added, "When I shifted to Mumbai and started pursuing an acting career. I couldn't get time to practice playing Tabla. It was just from past 1 year, I started practicing playing Tabla. And it actually relaxed me and helped me to focus on my life. I'm looking forward to enjoying the scope of my art professionally."

Kanan made his acting debut back in 2010 essaying the role of Aditya in the TV show 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein', and has acted in shows like Suryaputra Karn, Karmphal Daata Shani, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, RadhaKrishn among others.