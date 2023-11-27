Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 14:10
Shabir

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in his career.

While he has been a part of a plethora of television shows in the likes of Kkavyanjali, Kayamath, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Savitri among others, he shot to massive fame with his stint in Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV. He was paired opposite Sriti Jha on the show. He has also been a part of some popular Bollywood movies in the likes of Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul.

(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: Really! Purvi touched to see the compassionate side of RV

Shabir is currently a part of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan and is paired opposite Neeharika Roy.

Talking about Shabir’s personal life, he is married to actress Kanchi Kaul. The two tied the knot in 2011 and have two children named Azai and Ivarr. Shabir and Kanchi have been living a happy married life and today, as they celebrate their 12th marriage anniversary, Kanchi took to her social media handle to share a series of romantic moments that they have spent over the years.

She even thanked Shabir for all the happiness and priceless memories that they have spent together in a long post which went alongside a series of photographic memories.

She also thanked for turning ordinary days into extraordinary escapades.

Take a look:

We wish Shabir and Kanchi loads of happiness and a happy marriage anniversary!

(Also Read: Vacation at work: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy rejoice in Maldives as they shoot for their show!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 14:10



