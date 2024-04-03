Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 09:00
Kanchi Singh

MUMBAI: Kanchi Singh known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aur Pyar Ho gaya and is making OTT debut this year. She is very excited about her project and asserts that OTT has given actors more opportunities and choices. Sharing her thoughts on how OTT has become the go-to entertainment platform for viewers, she said, “OTT has given actors a chance to do more work. We have more options, more work in the OTT space.”

“Shooting for the Web is finite, unlike daily soaps. Daily soaps are a daily grind, whereas OTT shoots give you a bound script and pace. TV, OTT, and films are different experiences and can't be compared. OTT has revolutionized the scenario, and the lockdown worked in its favor. OTT and binge watching are not just habits but addictions for film and content lovers. On the press of a button, we are seeing content featuring good actors from Bollywood, theater, and even TV,” she added.

Kanchi took a break from TV to focus on her Bollywood journey, and spoke about one of the most debatable issues of nepotism in the entertainment industry, emphasizing that it’s not just Bollywood where it happens.

She said, “Nepotism and favoritism exist in all fields, not just Bollywood. On TV, it also exists. People want to work with certain people and repeat them too. The nepotism and favoritism issue is blown out of proportion. At the end of the day, talent and luck also count. I am sincere in my work and towards my craft of acting.”

What next? “I am in talks for more films, two projects are already ready for release,” she ended.

Kanchi Singh Hiten Tejwani Sneha Ullal digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Behind Every Star: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Third Win Echoes Producer Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi's Vision!
MUMBAI: In a triumphant third consecutive win, Rupali Ganguly clinched the Best Actress in a Television Series award at...
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children
MUMBAI: Her work, and the people who she rescues make her who she is, says actress Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira convinces Kaveri to let Charu intern at a firm
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work
MUMBAI: Kanchi Singh known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aur Pyar Ho gaya and is making OTT debut...
Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh feels bad for being unable to help Jhanak
MUMBAI: The Family Doctor of Bose Family will get very impressed with Jhanak and declares that due to her Dadaji has...
Arti Singh talks about her successful show Shravani!
MUMBAI: When work feels like fun, then each day is enjoyable, says actress Arti Singh. Arti, who plays the role of...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Anupamaa
Behind Every Star: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Third Win Echoes Producer Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi's Vision!
Arti Singh
Arti Singh talks about her successful show Shravani!
Nikki Sharma
Nikki Sharma Grateful for Playing Shakti: A Strong Character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Vanshaj
Vanshaj: ‘Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets’, says Nisha Nagpal – EXCLUSIVE
Arpit
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive
Boogie
Boogie Woogie, Zara Nachke Dikha, Dance India Dance super moms are the few dance reality show that have vanished from the small screens