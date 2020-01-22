Kangana Sharma and Gungun Uprari to join Karanvir Bohra in ZEE5’s next

MUMBAI: OTT platform ZEE5 is providing the best of content to the viewers with projects like Rangbaaz Phirse, Kaafir, The Final Call, Abhay and Khaar. While a romcom, Never Kiss Your Bestfriend starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh will soon release, the OTT platform is gearing up for some more interesting projects.

TellyChakkar.com broke the news about Karanvir Bohra bagging yet another thriller web-series by ZEE5 titled Casino. Also, we reported about Romit Raj joining the cast of the show. (Read Here: Romit Raj to join Karanvir Bohra in ZEE5’s next )

Also, as per reports Mandana Karimi, Digangana Suryavanshi and Mukul Dev will be a part of the project.

Now, the latest update is that Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaaji fame Kanagana Sharma and Ganga fame Gungun Uprari will also be seen in the project and will have prominent roles to play.

